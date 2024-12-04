Downtown Atlanta shooting leaves person critically injured

article

Authorities are investigating a shooting in the heart of downtown Atlanta on Wednesday evening.

Officers were called around 10:12 p.m. to Nassau Street just off Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW for a report of a shooting.

Crime scene tape blocked the roadway between SkyView Atlanta and Ted Turner Drive NW.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers arrived to find a person shot multiple times.

Atlanta police investigate a shooting in downtown Atlanta near Centennial Olympic Park on Dec. 4, 2024. (FOX 5)

The victim, whose was identity as a male, was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

APD is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.