Parents sue Gwinnett hospital after daughter dies from allergic reaction

The parents of a 2-year-old girl who died after an allergic reaction are suing a Gwinnett County hospital, claiming emergency room staff waited too long to administer life-saving treatment.

What we know:

According to a 48-page lawsuit filed this week, Maya Getahun was brought to the ER at Piedmont Eastside Medical Center in Snellville in October after suffering multiple fire ant bites. The child was having a severe allergic reaction and struggling to breathe.

What they're saying:

The complaint alleges that ER staff waited 20 minutes before giving Maya epinephrine, a delay her family says proved fatal. The lawsuit also names a doctor who, according to the filing, was unable to open the toddler’s airways as her condition worsened.

The family is seeking accountability for what they describe as a preventable death caused by medical negligence. They are seeking a jury trial. They are represented by the Bell Law Firm in Atlanta.