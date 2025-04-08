Group of men wanted for theft, damage at SW Atlanta convenience store

article

Police are searching for a group of men accused of stealing from a southwest Atlanta convenience store.

Investigators believe the men may have committed similar thefts at the same store in the past.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the latest crime happened on March 21 at the store on the 2300 block of Campbellton Road SW.

An employee told the responding officers that the men entered the store, took multiple items, and then damaged the door while trying to leave.

Authorities shared photos taken from surveillance footage in the hopes that someone could identify at least one of the four possible suspects.

A composite of the four possible suspects. (Atlanta Police Department)

What we don't know:

Investigators are working to learn who the suspects are and to see if they may have any possible gang affiliations.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the case, call Crime Stoppers.