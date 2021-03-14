1 dead, 2 injured at Union City apartment complex, police say

A shooting at a Union City apartment killed one and left two others injured Sunday, police confirmed.

According to investigators, officers went to The Summit Apartments located in the 6300 block of Oakley Road.

When police arrived, a male body was found near one of the buildings inside of the apartment complex. Police described the deceased victim as a black male. Investigators later found a separate victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

A third shooting victim was found near building 1600 by officers who were working to contain the scene for Grady EMS.

Both of the injured victims were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where they were listed in critical condition.

Authorities did not immediately release any of the victim's identities.

No word on what led up to the shooting.

An investigation continues.

