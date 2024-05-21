Union City firefighter injured in accidental shooting faces long recovery

article

A Union City firefighter who was accidentally shot while on duty earlier this month is facing a long road to recovery.

The shooting happened before midnight on May 8 at Fire Station 42 off of Shannon Parkway, officials said. While authorities have not said how the shooting happened, they said they believe it was accidental.

Medics quickly rushed Michael Crosby to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. He has since undergone multiple surgeries.

Crosby, who also works for DeKalb County Fire and Rescue, suffered damage to several organs, a GoFundMe page organized on behalf of his family stated.

While Crosby remains hospitalized, he and his wife, who is expecting a baby girl soon, and their young son are facing mounting medical bills and financial needs.

"It is uncertain when he will be able to return to work to support his young family," the GoFundMe organizers wrote.

As of Wednesday, the fundraiser has raised more than $13,000 of its $25,000 goal.