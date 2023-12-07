Under the Big Top and behind-the-scenes of Cirque du Soleil’s 'ECHO'

It’s the 20th Big Top creation by Cirque du Soleil — and to mark the impressive milestone, the team behind ECHO has created a show that defies expectations … and gravity.

"ECHO" is currently thrilling audiences under the Big Top at Atlantic Station, where it opened Nov. 5 and will run through Jan. 21. The show centers on a protagonist named Future and her exploration of the phases of evolution — a story brought to life by a cast of 52 performers representing more than a dozen countries. Creators say "ECHO" is the first Cirque du Soleil show to feature six live singers, and that most of the show’s musicians also sing during the show.

And then…there’s the CUBE. What is the CUBE, exactly? All we can tell you is that it’s an integral part of the performance and is the size of a two-story apartment building. And yes…it fits under the Big Top, which should tell you how massive the set-up at Atlantic Station really is.

"ECHO" is the acclaimed performance company’s 51st creation overall, continuing a legacy that began back in 1984 and has since welcomed an audience of more than 220 million people. And, of course, that number just keeps growing as audiences here in Atlanta fill the seats under the Big Top. For more information on the show here in Atlanta and to check out show times and ticket prices, click here.