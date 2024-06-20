Uncle Nearest CEO Fawn Weaver bringing book tour to Atlanta

Fawn Weaver is a New York Times best-selling author, entrepreneur, and millionaire with a lengthy resume. Her latest endeavor is a book called Love & Whiskey: The Remarkable True Story of Jack Daniel, His Master Distiller Nearest Green, and the Improbable Rise of Uncle Nearest, which explores the life of Nearest Green, the first known African American master distiller, who mentored Jack Daniel.

Weaver is currently on a book tour called Love & Whiskey Unfiltered, and her next stop will be Friday, June 21, at Atlanta’s Hyatt Regency Hotel. Weaver will be joined by Victoria Eady Butler, four-time Master Blender of the Year.

Attendees have much to look forward to, including some nice whiskey tastings, unfiltered conversations, and a chance to ask the businesswoman whatever they want!

Weaver spent a long eight years putting the narrative together with the help of over 30 researchers, archivists, archeologists, conservators, and genealogists, along with over 100 members of both Nearest Green's and Jack Daniel’s families.

Because of her extensive research, Weaver was able to bring many of these family members together to meet for the very first time.

The entrepreneur is very confident and expects this book, that has already had a record-shattering launch, to inspire "hope" amongst readers.

Despite a very rough childhood enduring homelessness and two attempts to take her own life, the author of Love & Whiskey is "convinced that she is doing exactly what she was placed on this earth to do."

Weaver launched the Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey brand in 2017, making her the first Black woman to head a major spirits brand and the first American spirits brand with an all-female executive team.

By 2018, the brand had expanded to 12 countries and is now the best-selling Black-owned spirit ever. She was named one of Time's "31 People Changing the South" in 2018.

In 2019, Uncle Nearest opened its first distillery on a 270-acre ranch in Shelbyville, Tennessee.

Other books by Weaver include Happy Wives Club: One Woman's Worldwide Search for the Secrets of a Great Marriage and The Argument-Free Marriage: 28 Days to Creating the Marriage You've Always Wanted with the Spouse You Already Have. She has been married to Keith Weaver since 2003.

Love & Whiskey Unfiltered: An Evening with Fawn Weaver is happening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 21 at Hyatt Regency Atlanta on Peachtree Street NE. Tickets are $100 plus taxes and fees. Click here for tickets.

Other stops on the book tour include:

Chicago, IL: Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at DuSable Black History Museum

Birmingham, AL: Thursday, June 27, 2024, at Hudson in BHM Airport

Indianapolis, IN: Saturday, June 29, 2024, at Newfields

Shelbyville, TN: Sunday, June 30, 2024, at Humble Baron

Portland, OR: Monday, July 15, 2024, at Portland Center Stage

Tickets for all book tour stops can be purchased here.



