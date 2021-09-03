UGA student arrested in kidnap, sex trafficking of 14-year-old girl

article

An Alpharetta man has been arrested on charges that he conspired with a Maryland man in the kidnapping and sex trafficking of a 14-year-old girl.

Nicolas Fernandez, 23, was arrested Tuesday at the University of Georgia in Athens on a long list of felony charges, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The GBI says Fernandez is a student at the University.

The girl was reported missing from Sparks, Georgia in April of this year. Sparks is located in Cook County between Tifton and Valdosta.

An investigation led them to find her at a residence in Chesterton, Maryland.

Fernandez is charged with sex trafficking of a minor, enticing a minor, trafficking, child molestation, aggravated child molestation, statutory rape, and kidnapping. Several of these charges are duplicated in both Cook County and Athens-Clarke County.

According to investigators, Fernandez was previously arrested in July in Cook County for conspiracy to commit interstate interference with custody, interference with custody, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The Maryland man that was an accomplice in the kidnapping and sex trafficking now has a warrant out for his arrest, as well. Brady Hart, 50, of Chestertown, Maryland faces similar charges.

UGA released a statement saying, "the University of Georgia finds these alleged crimes to be reprehensible and condemns them in the strongest terms."

