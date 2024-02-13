UGA announces launch of new School of Medicine

article

The University System of Georgia Board of Regents has granted authorization to the University of Georgia to establish a new, independent School of Medicine in Athens, according to a press release from UGA.

The move to initiate a school of medicine at Georgia's flagship university comes at a crucial time when the state is grappling with a significant shortage of medical professionals, according to UGA. Georgia's population has surged to approximately 11 million in recent years, placing a strain on the existing medical infrastructure. The nation's 8th largest state is anticipated to experience further population growth in the coming years, compounded by nearly one-third of the state's physicians nearing retirement.

UGA President Jere W. Morehead emphasized the historic significance of the decision, stating, "The new University of Georgia School of Medicine will expand our positive impact on Georgians in many critical ways." The School of Medicine aims to address the shortage of medical professionals, attract top-tier scientists and researchers, and produce physicians to serve underserved and rural Georgia communities.

Georgia currently ranks No. 40 among U.S. states for the number of active patient care physicians per capita, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), while it ranks No. 41 for the number of primary care physicians and No. 44 for the number of general surgeons per capita. The shortage of medical providers is particularly acute in rural and underserved areas, where access is even more limited.

Moreover, the school's establishment is expected to have a positive impact on the state's economy, attracting researchers, scientists, and biomedical companies. UGA's Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost, Jack S. Hu, highlighted the potential for economic development and job opportunities for Georgians.

The School of Medicine will also contribute to UGA's research enterprise, which reached a record high of $570.9 million in total research and development expenditures in fiscal year 2023. With strong support from both state government funding and private donors, the UGA School of Medicine is poised to address Georgia's healthcare needs, promote scientific discovery, and advance economic development in the state.

