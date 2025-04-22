Uber, Delta Air Lines launching loyalty partnership, airport shuttle

article

The Brief Uber and Delta Air Lines have launched a new loyalty partnership allowing SkyMiles members to earn miles on Uber rides, Uber Eats orders, and Uber Reserve trips, starting this week. Uber Shuttle service will debut in May at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, offering scheduled, affordable transportation between the airport and downtown/Midtown Atlanta. The partnership includes app integration, in-flight WiFi discounts, and introductory shuttle pricing of $10, aiming to streamline and enhance the airport travel experience for Delta customers.



Uber is now the exclusive rideshare and delivery partner of Delta Air Lines in the United States, with new benefits rolling out this week for travelers, including SkyMiles rewards, app integration, and a new Uber Shuttle service debuting soon at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to Uber.

What we know:

Starting Tuesday, Uber customers who joined a waitlist — and beginning Thursday for all Delta SkyMiles members — can link their Uber and Delta accounts to earn miles on rides and food deliveries. The partnership allows SkyMiles members to accumulate miles through various Uber services:

1 mile per dollar spent on Uber Eats orders of $40 or more

1 mile per dollar spent on UberX rides to and from airports

2 miles per dollar on premium rides such as Uber Comfort and Uber Black

3 miles per dollar on Uber Reserve trips

To begin earning miles, users can link their accounts through the Uber or Uber Eats app by tapping Account > Partner Rewards > Delta SkyMiles.

In addition to loyalty perks, Uber will soon be integrated into the Fly Delta app, allowing travelers to reserve an Uber Reserve ride when booking a flight. Later this year, SkyMiles members who log into Delta Sync WiFi during flights will also receive a 30% discount on an Uber Reserve ride upon landing.

The partnership is expanding further with the launch of Uber Shuttle at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Launching in May, the shuttle will provide reliable, scheduled service to and from Midtown and downtown Atlanta every 30 minutes between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m., seven days a week.

Key features of Uber Shuttle at ATL include:

Introductory pricing of $10 per ride during the first month; fares will rise to $18.50 after the promotion

Real-time shuttle tracking, advanced booking for up to five passengers, and upfront pricing

14-passenger vehicles allowing one personal item and one piece of luggage per rider

QR code and PIN validation for boarding, along with in-app tipping and rating options