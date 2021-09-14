U.S. gymnasts to testify on FBI's handling of sex abuse probe

Four U.S. Gymnastics stars will testify before Congress Wednesday.

It's a hearing on the FBI's handling of the sex abuse investigation of former U.S. Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Testimony from gymnasts, including Simone Biles, follows a scathing report from the Justice Department that found FBI officials violated the agency's policies by making false statements and failing to properly document claims by the accusers.

The report says all of that resulted in a delay in the probe into the claims.

