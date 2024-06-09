U.S. Army veteran widow in Smyrna grateful for free home repairs

This week, a U.S. Army veteran widow had her home repaired for free, thanks to local nonprofit Rebuilding Together Atlanta and Unum Group.

Mary Wilson, who has lived in her Smyrna home since 1997, was in need of a new roof.

With a limited income from Social Security and retirement that only covers her basic living expenses, she was unable to afford the necessary repairs.

The nonprofit conducted a 25-point checklist to assess all the critical systems in her home and then sought out partners to help with the repairs.

Mary Wilson expressed her gratitude for the repairs and looks forward to continuing to live in the home and community where she has resided for nearly 30 years.