Tyrone train derailment may have been caused by loose, missing rail piece

Multiple agencies are trying to determine how and why six CSX train cars derailed on Tuesday near the intersection of Senoia and Tyrone roads in Fayette County.

What we know:

According to a Tyrone police report, just hours before Tuesday afternoon's train derailment at the Tyrone Road railroad crossing, a police officer spotted a piece of rail missing from the railroad tracks.

The report details how midday Tuesday a police officer temporarily stopped vehicle traffic at the crossing after spotting the damage.

The officer said it looked like a lowboy trailer went over the railroad crossing and caught the rail, breaking off a 3-foot piece.

The report indicated that the officer contacted CSX and it was advised to stop all trains from traveling through the area until the rail could be repaired.

The train derailment took place around 4 p.m. that afternoon.

CSX had cleared the tracks on Wednesday morning in order to resume traffic. The speed of the repairs was a surprise to some nearby businesses.

What they're saying:

A local barber shop owner, whose shop is a mere feet away from the tracks, says he can't believe the way it appears CSX handled the incident.

"Shocked, very shocked, stunned, it hurts," says Anthony Allen. "But what about us? That's my question. What do you say to us?"

In a written statement, the freight railroad company said:

"Every day we work with law enforcement and emergency response personnel throughout our extensive network and have good communication with matters like this. Our team is conducting a thorough investigation of the incident to implement improved measures to ensure this does not happen again. We’ve spoken with Mayor Dial, and we’re committed to working with the City of Tyrone as our investigation continues. We’re grateful for the first responders who quickly reported to the scene following the incident, and we’re thankful that there were no injuries.

"We appreciate the public’s patience while we complete this work, which is critical to ensuring the safety of motorists using this crossing, and a safe, reliable freight rail network"