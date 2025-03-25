Train derailment in Fayette County | What we know

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Crews in Fayette County work to cleanup a train derailment along Tyrone Road near Senoia Road in Tyrone on March 25, 2025. (Scott and Rhonda Griffin)

Officials in Fayette County are cleaning up after a train derailed.

It happened at the crossing at Tyrone Road near Senoia Road on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

According to the Fayette County Fire Department, six box cars and an engine of a freight train derailed just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The derailed cars were carrying non-hazardous materials.

Crews in Fayette County work to cleanup a train derailment along Tyrone Road near Senoia Road in Tyrone on March 25, 2025. (Fayette County Fire/EMS)

There were a total of 43 cars on the train.

There were no leaks reported, and no one was injured.

Officials say there is no threat to the safety of the surrounding community

What we don't know:

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation. It was not immediately clear what the train was hauling.

Crews in Fayette County work to cleanup a train derailment along Tyrone Road near Senoia Road in Tyrone on March 25, 2025. (Fayette County Fire/EMS)

What you can do:

Drivers are being asked to avoid and use extra caution in the immediate area.

This story is breaking. Check back for details.