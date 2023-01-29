Tyre Nichols: Georgians hold Decatur vigil to honor murdered Memphis father

Roughly a hundred people came together for Tyre Nichols Sunday night in Decatur Square.

It was not a protest, but rather a vigil as the group paid tribute to him.

"Just wanted to give some support to the family and to the African American community here," said Angel Whitworth.

"We just can't let something as horrific as the taking of his life pass as if it was just another day," said Mawuli Davis, Co-founder of Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Georgians hold a candlelight vigil in Decatur Square to honor the life of Tyre Nichols From: FOX 5 Atlanta

Organizers say the gathering was meant to be a safe place for everyone as they work toward a shared mission.

"We can't allow these violent taking of Black lives to just become routine, we have to stop, we have to acknowledge, we have to commemorate," Davis said.

They lit candles in honor of Nichols and other Black lives lost. Those who attended said it was important for them to be there.

"I needed this for myself to come to a rally and celebrate Mr. Nichols' life and to hear about the organizing that will go on to change what we're dealing with," said Rev. Duncan Teague.