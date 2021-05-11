Two shot during argument at Atlanta pizza restaurant, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at an Old Fourth Ward pizza restaurant that sent two people to the hospital early Tuesday morning.

Officials say someone opened fire just before 12:30 a.m. at Jack's Pizza and Wings on Highland Avenue.

One customer was shot in the buttocks and another was grazed in the head.

Medics took both victims to Grady Memorial Hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Investigators believe the shooting started with an argument inside the restaurant.

"What we want the community to know is, we do need to find other ways to resolve our conflicts," APD Capt. Dorian Graham said.

Police are still looking for at least one shooter.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.