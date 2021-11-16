Two more arrested in connection to brutal beating caught on Instagram Live

article

Two more women have been arrested in connection to a disturbing video that was live-streamed on social media.

Clayton County said Daniellie Moose was the final suspect in the brutal beating record off of Instagram Live. Investigators said they have been searching for the suspect since Oct. 31.

Several agencies are being credited with helping to bring her to justice.

Jasmine Heard (Clayton County Police Deparment)

During the search, police learned Jasmine Heard also had direct involvement. Police said she helped Moose escape from law enforcement. She was charged with harboring a fugitive, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, tampering with evidence, and terroristic threat.

The video was first broadcast on Instagram Live, the video shows a crying, beaten, bloodied, and partially naked woman in tattered clothes. Several other people hit and yell at her in multiple snippets.

The horrific moments now live on in screen recordings concerned citizens sent Clayton County police.

Authorities said the investigation has just begun but right now they believe the five suspects were the woman's roommates and the violence started from a dispute in which they accuse her of stealing something.

Police said the woman has a long road to recovery ahead of her-- but thankfully she did survive the assault. They stressed the woman is not facing any charges related to what her roommates claim.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS