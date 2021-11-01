4 in custody,1 suspect at-large in connection to brutal beating caught on Instagram Live

A disturbing video of a woman’s assault is making its rounds on social media. Clayton County police said four people are in custody and investigators want the public’s help to find a fifth suspect and another person of interest who might know what led up to the brutal beating.

The video is so disturbing, FOX 5 has decided to show as little of it as possible.

It was first broadcast on Instagram Live, the video shows a crying, beaten, bloodied, and partially naked woman in tattered clothes.

Several other people hit and yell at her in multiple snippets.

The horrific moments now live on in screen recordings concerned citizens sent Clayton County Police.

"We were able to get her medical attention quickly thanks to the public," Clayton County Police Major Anthony Thuman said.

Police said they first received messages about the violent video around 1 p.m. Sunday. Tips led them to a home on Heather Circle in Riverdale.

"We located our victim behind a closed door inside the residence," he said.

Authorities said the investigation has just begun but right now they believe the five suspects were the woman's roommates and the violence started from a dispute in which they accuse her of stealing something.

A woman who lives next door to where that Instagram live took place didn't want to speak on camera but said she-- like others who've seen the video-- was concerned for the woman's safety.

"It was absolutely disturbing," she said. "My aunt recognized it was right next door to me from the video."

As of Monday night, four people are behind bars at the Clayton County Jail, but police want your help finding Daniellie Moose.

There's a warrant out for her arrest.

Police also want to speak to an unknown man about the violence.

Police said the woman has a long road to recovery ahead of her-- but thankfully she did survive the assault. They stressed the woman is not facing any charges related to what her roommates claim.

Anyone who recognizes the additional person of interest or knows where the fifth suspect might be, they are encouraged to contact Clayton County Police.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS