Two men shot at bar on Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta

Atlanta police are investigating a double shooting at a bar in the city's Sweet Auburn section.

According to police shots were fired into the bar, located in the 300 block of Edgewood Avenue SE, around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, hitting two men who were inside.

Both men were taken to the hospital. They were last listed in stable condition.

Police have not made any arrests.

They say they are reviewing video and following up with witnesses.