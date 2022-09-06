Two men charged with kidnapping after abducting man as part of bank scheme, deputies say

Police arrested two men they say abducted a man in a scheme to get money.

Gabriel Lawrence and Terrence McPherson are both charged with kidnapping and possession of a firearm and forgery in a bank scheme last Wednesday.

Coweta County deputies say the two men picked up the victim from the streets of Atlanta earlier in the day, and offered to give him a couple of hundred bucks. After hours of driving around in a red Audi, they ended up in Newnan at the Wells Fargo Bank. Deputies say the victim tried to get away several times.

The suspects reportedly asked the victim to take a fraudulent check of $1,467 into the bank and cash it. Instead, the man gave the teller a note saying "keep me safe." The bank called 911. Minutes later, deputies surrounded the Audi and arrested the driver and passenger.

Bodycam video obtained by FOX 5's Doug Evans shows the moment authorities closed in on the car and took Lawrence and McPherson into custody. Under the passenger seat, deputies say they found a stolen handgun from Atlanta.

Both men were being held in the Coweta County Jail without bond.