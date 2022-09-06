Two men charged with child sex, drug crimes in Polk County

Two men were arrested on child sex and drug charges as part of two separate investigations by the Polk County Police Department.

On Tuesday, members of the Polk County Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and Patrol Division executed two search warrants inside of Polk County with the assistance from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the Polk County Drug Task Force (DTF).

Zydrick K. Mitchell, 23, 23 was arrested and charged with:

2 Counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children

2 Counts of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance

1 Count of Possession of Marijuana

1 Count of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

1 Count of Possession of Cocaine

1 Count of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

1 Count of Possession of Methamphetamine

1 Count of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

1 Count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Zydrick K. Mitchell (Polk County Sheriff's Office).

Joey L. Turner, 42, was arrested and charged with:

45 Counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children

1 Count of Possession of Methamphetamine

1 Count of Tools for the Commission of a Crime

"The Polk County Police Department would like to thank HIS, and the Polk County Drug Task Force (DTF) for their assistance in these investigations," a representative for the police department said in a news release.

FOX 5 was working to obtain Turner's mugshot.