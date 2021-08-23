Two classes with Fulton County Schools goes remote learning due to high COVID-19 cases

article

Two classes at two different Fulton County schools will be going virtual at least the end of the month.

Fulton County Schools said the fifth-grade class at Lake Windward Elementary School and the eighth-grade at Camp Creek Middle School will be shifting to remote learning starting Tuesday.

Lake Windward Elementary School’s fifth-grade class will remain in remote learning until Sept. 2. Camp Creek Middle School’s eighth-grade will be in remote learning through Aug. 30.

School officials pointed towards a high level of positive COVID-19 cases in the classes and said anyone who students or staff who would need to quarantine for longer will be notified.

Fulton County Schools is currently mandating masks in schools but will be offering alternatives for those children whose parents do not want their child masked up at school.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, the Georgia Department of Public Health reports the two-week daily average for positive COVID-19 cases is at 7,405 in the state, the highest since Jan. 26.

