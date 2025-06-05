Lyft driver held hostage in Dawson County Sheriff's Office

article

The Brief A man used a knife to force his Lyft driver to take him to the Dawsom County Sheriff's Office, according to police. The man then allegedly took his Lyft drive in the sheriff's office at knife point. The sheriff's office says Sheriff Jeff Johnson talked the man down and got the Lyft driver to safety.



A Lyft driver is safe after being held hostage in the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, according to deputies.

What we know:

A Lyft rider, later identified as David Christopher Morris, got into his ride in Hall County around 4:00 a.m. Thursday. During the ride, Morris pulled out a knife and forced his driver to take him to the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, according to the department.

After the driver took Morris, he allegedly used his knife to force the man into the sheriff’s office. That’s when deputies started talking with Morris, according to DCSO.

The officers called a SWAT team, and Sheriff Jeff Johnson tried negotiating with Morris. Eventually, Morris let the driver go and put down his knife, according to DCSO.

The Lyft driver was treated by EMS at the Sheriff's Office.

Morris is now in the Dawson County Detention Center, according to deputies.

What they're saying:

"We’re grateful this situation ended without further harm to the victim, our deputies, or the suspect. It is an honor to work for a strong leader who leads calmly by example, even in the face of danger‚" said DCSO Public Information Officer, Sgt. Blackstock.

What we don't know:

The sheriff’s office did not release what charges Morris would face. More details will be released later, according to the sheriff’s office.