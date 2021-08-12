Fulton County parents protest school mask mandate

Tensions ran high outside a Fulton county school board meeting. A large group of parents showed up in opposition to the school's mask mandate.

While there were a couple of people in the crowd who supported the district's mask policy, the majority of the people were against mandating masks.

They had signs and megaphones, and chanted "My child, my choice!"

"This past Thursday they told us there's a mask mandate and they gave us no choice," said Lee Hills, a parent.

"It should be the parent's choice. It's my child," said Thomas Bose.

Those who did not wear a mask were not allowed inside the building for the meeting. They stood against the windows with their signs, making sure the board members knew they were there.

While masks are not an option in Fulton County Schools, school leaders announced they are offering parents other choices.

There's a brand new remote option for K-2 graders. There's also a new learning hub at Crabapple Center for K-8 students.

"This would be a mask optional, face-to-face instructional model," said Cliff Jones, Chief Academic Officer.

For the older students, the virtual academy added 500 additional seats.

Parents can start signing up for the new options Friday morning, they will be in operation on September 6th.

