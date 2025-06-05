Acworth police officer saves man from choking

article

The Brief A man called 911 after choking on a water bottle cap, according to Acworth police. An Acworth police officer used a new tool to suction the cap out. The man was evaluated on scene and is expected to fully recover.



The Acworth Police Department is commending an officer who saved a man from choking.

What we know:

A man called 911 on Tuesday around 10:30 a.m., after he began choking on a water bottle cap, according to the department.

Acworth Police Corporal Severtson responded to the call within 1 minute, where she found the man at New McEver Road and Acworth Industrial Drive. Corp. Severtson used a new tool the department bought, called a LifeVac, to suction the bottle cap out of the man’s throat.

EMS officials evaluated the man, identified as Steven Williams, on scene, and say he will make a full recovery, according to Acworth police.

Body camera footage shows the officer using the LifeVac to save Williams, and them standing together after the rescue.

Dig deeper:

In 2024, the Acworth Police Department purchased LifeVac devices for every officer. The LifeVac Device is a portable device used to remove an object when a person is choking. It creates suction to dislodge the object without pushing it further into the airway, according to the Acworth police.

This marks the second time an Acworth officer used the LifeVac to save a life, the department says.