Two additional Carroll County murder suspects arrested, police say

U.S. Marshalls arrested the two outstanding murder suspects Thursday who had been wanted in connection to a November homicide in Carroll County.

On November 22, Bowdon police contacted the Carroll County Sheriff's Office to assist in a homicide investigation in the 300 block of Angela Drive. A witness told authorities that shots were fired during a house party.

The victim, who was later identified as 19-year-old Christopher Parker, was found shot to death.

A deputy later spotted the suspect vehicle going Northbound on Hwy 61 towards Villa Rica. When the deputy performed a traffic stop, two of the suspects, 18-year-old Cameron Allen and 18-year-old Jadarakis "JD" Caldwell ran away. The driver was taken into custody.

Authorities found a gun inside the car. The driver was later identified as 20-year-old, Odarian Bailey. He was charged with murder, malice murder, and aggravated assault.

WATCH FOX 5 ATLANTA LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

U.S. Marshals along with Carroll County Sheriff's deputies found and arrested Allen in the Atlanta area, authorities announced Thursday.

Cameron Allen (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators also located and arrested 18-year-old Jadarakis "JD" Caldwell.

Jadarakis "JD" Caldwell (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

Both Caldwell and Allen were taken to the Carroll County Jail and have been charged with Felony Murder, Murder, and Aggravated Assault.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.