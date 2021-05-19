Two arrested for mail theft in Fayette County business park

article

Two people were arrested on Sunday for stealing mail in Fayette County, deputies said.

Marvin Jenkins and Jada Landers were booked into the Fayette County jail after a brief pursuit and foot chase, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said.

The two are accused of stealing mail in the Kenwood Business Park. Deputies said the area had been under surveillance due to an increase in theft and fraud over the past few weeks.

(Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office said three of their units joined forces to make the arrests.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.