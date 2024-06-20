Tucker Industrial Road detour scheduled beginning next week

A detour will be in effect for Tucker Industrial Road beginning Monday, June 24, through Monday, Sept. 9, as crews replace aging sewer lines.

Night work will take place June 24-27 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. near the intersection of Tucker Industrial Road and Elmdale Drive.

Day work will resume on June 28. Normal construction hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding major holidays.

Signs and flaggers will be in the area during the road closure to advise motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions.

Residents and businesses in the affected area are advised to plan alternate routes and allow for extra travel time. The construction is part of the county’s ongoing infrastructure improvement efforts aimed at enhancing the reliability of the sewer system.

For more information and updates on the project, residents can visit the county's official website or contact the Department of Public Works.