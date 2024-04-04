Trump Georgia election case: Judge denies First Amendment argument

article

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee has denied former President Donald Trump's motion to dismiss the Georgia election interference case on First Amendment grounds.

A hearing was held last week in Fulton County. Steve Sadow, the lead attorney representing former President Donald Trump, argued that Trump's statements regarding the 2020 election are protected speech under the First Amendment. Sadow described Trump's remarks as "the zenith of protected speech" and emphasized that even false statements are safeguarded by the First Amendment.

Steve Sadow, the lead attorney representing former President Donald Trump, argued that Trump's statements regarding the 2020 election are protected speech under the First Amendment. Sadow described Trump's remarks as "the zenith of protected speech" and emphasized that even false statements are safeguarded by the First Amendment.

Prosecutors for the state argued that the First Amendment's protection is not limitless. They also argued that the former president's statement contributed to a wide-ranging conspiracy of making false statements to government officials, impersonating officials, and submitting false and forged official documents. Prosecutor Donald Wakeford said that Trump didn't just lie, but he lied with criminal intent.

According to the ruling, the Court found that the "vital constitutional protections do not reach the actions and statements alleged by the State."

"[F]ree speech — including political speech — is not without restriction," McAfee wrote. "These excluded categories include speech integral to criminal conduct, fraud, or speech presenting an imminent threat that the Government can prevent."

Sadow sent the following statement after McAfee's ruling:

"President Trump and other defendants respectfully disagree with Judge McAfee’s order and will continue to evaluate their options regarding the First Amendment challenges. It is significant that the court’s ruling was without prejudice, as it made clear that defendants were not foreclosed from again raising their ‘as-applied challenges at the appropriate time after the establishment of a factual record,…’"

Trump's First Amendment argument was already rejected in federal court in connection to the federal case with similar charges.

OTHER RECENT STORIES

The former president and 18 of his supporters were indicted in August 2023 for interfering with the presidential election in 2020 in Georgia. Since then, 4 of Trump's co-defendants have accepted plea deals. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was initially pushing for a trial date for Trump and the remaining co-defendants in August, but the trial may be delayed because of the recent controversy surrounding the district attorney.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.