Trump returning to Atlanta next week for fundraising event

Former president Donald Trump is planning to attend a fundraiser in metro Atlanta next week, according to the Georgia Recorder.

This marks Trump's second visit to Georgia within a month, following his rally in Rome on March 9. The fundraiser is reportedly slated for April 10, with the possibility of a rally yet to be confirmed.

Expected attendees include notable Georgia Trump supporters such as U.S. Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, Bernie Marcus, co-founder of Home Depot and Georgia Aquarium, Tommy Bagwell, a prominent figure in the poultry industry, Don Leebern III, known for his involvement in the beverage sector, and Bill White, an advocate for Buckhead.

According to reports from the Georgia Recorder, attendance at the fundraiser is priced at $6,600, with an additional $25,000 fee per couple for a photo opportunity with the former president.

Trump and several associates remain under indictment in Georgia for alleged interference in the 2020 presidential election. The indictment, issued in August 2023 following a lengthy investigation by the Fulton County District Attorney's Office, accuses them of violating Georgia's RICO law.

Recently, Trump and his co-defendants filed an appeal related to a decision by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee concerning motions to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. This decision stemmed from concerns over Willis's relationship with former special prosecutor Nathan Wade, leading to Wade's resignation.

Willis is also facing scrutiny from the U.S. House Judiciary Committee regarding potential misuse of federal funds.

Trump's legal team has argued that his actions regarding the 2020 election are protected by the First Amendment's guarantee of free speech. Despite initial requests for an early August trial, no trial date has been announced, leading many to speculate that it may not occur before the presidential election.

In a separate legal matter, Trump recently posted a $175 million bond in his New York civil fraud case, temporarily halting collection efforts for the $454 million debt owed while he pursues an appeal. This case revolves around allegations that Trump misrepresented his wealth in financial statements to secure loans and deals, which he denies, asserting that the valuations understated his assets and were not taken at face value by lenders or insurers.



