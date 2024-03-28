Georgia Trump case: Judge hearing motions in election interference indictment

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee plans to hear arguments on Thursday for three pretrial motions filed in connection with Georgia's election interference case against former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants.

McAfee plans to hear arguments concerning a filing by Trump's attorney arguing that the former president's charges criminalize his political speech and advocacy that the First Amendment protects, as well as two motions by former Georgia Republican Party chair David Shafer.

Schafer's lawyers claim that he acted legally when he and other state Republicans signed a certificate asserting that Trump won the 2020 presidential election in Georgia and declaring themselves the state’s "duly elected and qualified" electors.

Thursday's hearing will be the first since McAfee's ruling on the motions to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her office from prosecuting Trump and his co-defendants.

Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer talks to reporters about the fake electors held an alternate meeting to "certify" Donald Trump won the state in the 2020 election despite the real electors meeting to certify Joe Biden had won on Dec. 14 (FOX 5) Expand

McAfee ruled at that time that either Willis or Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade would need to step aside for the case to proceed. A few hours later, Wade submitted his resignation.

After the ruling, a motion requesting a Certificate of Review was submitted and granted by McAfee, meaning the Georgia Court of Appeals will decide if it wishes to review McAfee's decision.

However, McAfee stated that he would continue handling motions as needed before the trial, which has yet to be scheduled.

The hearing is expected to take place at 10 a.m. at the Fulton County Courthouse.

OTHER RELATED STORIES

Fulton County DA Fani Willis says despite efforts to slow down Trump case, ‘the train is coming’

Fulton County DA Fani Willis claims she's only DA with 'courage' to prosecute Trump

Former President Donald Trump's motion

The motion filed by Trump's team on Dec. 18 argues that the criminal solicitation counts should be demurred for failing to allege the oath of office or the portion of the oath they solicited Georgia officials to violate. Additionally, the motion claims the prosecution is attempting to violate their First Amendment rights and that the statutes are unconstitutional as applied.

Trump’s lawyers claim that the crimes their client is charged with fall into five separate areas: Republican elector certificates submitted by Georgia Republicans; a request to the Georgia House speaker to call a special legislative session; a filing in a lawsuit challenging the 2020 presidential election; a January 2021 phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger; and a letter sent to Raffensperger in September 2021.

"The First Amendment, in affording the broadest protection to political speech and discussion regarding governmental affairs, not only embraces but encourages exactly the kind of behavior under attack in this Indictment," Trump’s lawyers wrote.

Prosecutors argued in response that the indictment "is based on criminal acts, not speech." Wherever speech is involved, they wrote, it is "speech integral to criminal conduct, fraud, perjury, threats, criminal solicitation, or lies that threaten to deceive and harm the government."

David Shafer's motion

Shafer's motion requests dismissing all charges against him on the basis that his actions were lawful. Shafer, a prominent figure in Georgia's political landscape, was accused of playing a key role in organizing fake electors in the state. He claims he was trying to comply with legal counsel advice and the former federal Electoral Count Act at the time.

RELATED: Who is David Shafer? Former chair for Georgia GOP indicted with Donald Trump

Regarding the RICO charge against Shafer, the motion argues that even viewing the allegations favorably to the State, the charge is "fatally defective" for failing to establish a "pattern" of alleged racketeering activity.

Shafer also requests striking phrases like "duly elected and qualified presidential electors," "false Electoral College votes," and "lawful electoral votes" from the indictment, claiming the prosecution's indictment is riddled with conclusory legal assertions that should be addressed by the Court or the jury at trial.

Prosecutors argue that Shafer is using "incorrect, extrinsic facts and legal conclusions ... to somehow suggest that he was or may have been a lawful presidential elector at the time of the charged conduct." They agreed that the indictment includes "disputed" and "unproven" allegations but said, "that is not and never has been grounds for the dismissal of an indictment."

Fulton County's election interference indictment

Willis in August obtained an indictment against Trump and 18 others, accusing them of participating in a wide-ranging scheme to try to illegally overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, which the Republican incumbent narrowly lost to Democrat Joe Biden. All of the defendants were charged with violating Georgia’s expansive anti-racketeering law, along with other alleged crimes.

Four people have pleaded guilty after reaching deals with prosecutors. Trump and the others have pleaded not guilty. No trial date has been set, though Willis has asked that it begin in August.

Willis and her team experienced several setbacks in March. Although McAfee did not grant defense requests to remove her from the case, he was sharply critical of her actions and said Wade, her hand-picked lead prosecutor on the case , must step aside for Willis to continue the prosecution. Just days earlier, the judge dismissed six of the 41 counts in the indictment, including three against Trump, finding that prosecutors failed to provide enough detail about the alleged crimes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.