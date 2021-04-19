Truck fire blocks all northbound lanes on I-285 in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Department of Transportation said a truck fire closed all northbound lanes on Interstate 285 in Covington.
Officials said the incident blocked on I-285 Northbound past Covington Highway in DeKalb County.
The cause and the estimated time to clear the wreck are unknown.
(Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta)
The burning truck carries other vehicles and caught fire under an overpass. GDOT is inspecting the overpass for structural integrity.
At 3:37 p.m., traffic was backed up past Flat Shoals Parkway.
