Truck fire blocks all northbound lanes on I-285 in DeKalb County

The Georgia Department of Transportation said a truck fire closed all northbound lanes on Interstate 285 in Covington.

Officials said the incident blocked on I-285 Northbound past Covington Highway in DeKalb County.

The cause and the estimated time to clear the wreck are unknown.

The burning truck carries other vehicles and caught fire under an overpass. GDOT is inspecting the overpass for structural integrity.

At 3:37 p.m., traffic was backed up past Flat Shoals Parkway.

