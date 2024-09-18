Troup County teens charged with murder in August shooting of 16-year-old

article

In brief: Kyren Rainn Johnson, 16, suffered a fatal gunshot wound in a late August shooting. Ankeivious Kewon Moore and Jamicheal Williams, both teenagers, were charged with murder. Nadilee Jade Martin was charged with making false statements and tampering with evidence.



Two Troup County teens have been charged with murder in the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old boy in late August.

According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, Kyren Rainn Johnson was found with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest outside a home along Montros Way on the afternoon of Aug. 28. He later died at an area hospital.

On Wednesday, investigators announced the arrests of Ankeivious Kewon Moore, 19, of LaGrange and Jamicheal Williams, 18, of Warm Springs. Both were charged with murder.

In addition, 18-year-old Nadilee Jade Martin was charged with making false statements and tampering with evidence.

All three were booked into the Troup County Jail.