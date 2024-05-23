Troup County senior dies days before graduation after crash injuring 4 others

One of the teenagers involved in a car crash on May 16 in Troup County has died.

The crash occurred around 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of Whitfield and Hogansville roads.

According to the Troup County Sheriff's Office, five students from Troup County High School were heading west on Whitfield Road when they were hit by a Troup County School maintenance truck.

The truck, a Dodge Ram 350, struck the car in the rear of the passenger side, sending it spinning off the road.

Two of the passengers in the car were ejected and suffered serious injuries. They were airlifted to a hospital in Atlanta after the crash.

The Troup County coroner confirmed Thursday morning that 17-year-old Mary Joy Moosman died on May 20 at 11:34 a.m.

According to her online obituary, Moosman was born in LaGrange and lived in West Point. She attended West Point Elementary School, Long Cane Middle School, and Troup High School. She was scheduled to graduate on Friday with distinguished honors. Mary Joy had been accepted to the University of Georgia and was planning to attend in the fall. She was employed at Soloman's in LaGrange and Johnny's Pizza in West Point.

Moosman is survived by her parents, several siblings, grandparents, one great-grandparent, many aunts and uncles, and others.

Moosman attended Holy Family Catholic Church in Lanette, Alabama, and enjoyed spending time at the family farm in Lafayette.

Her funeral service is being held on May 23 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in LaGrange. She will be buried at The Robinson Farm in Lafayette. Her mother requested that attendees wear bright, flowered sundresses or khakis and white shirts—no black clothing.

The Georgia State Patrol has taken over the investigation of the crash.

At this time, it is unknown if the driver of the truck is facing charges.