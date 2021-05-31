Man who stabbed mother of his child still on the run, police say

article

The Atlanta Police Department on Monday continued its search for a man accused of stabbing the mother of his child and then making off with the toddler over the weekend. That toddler has since been found and is safe.

It started at a home along Epworth Street near Oakland Lane around 4 a.m. Sunday. Tremayne Hines, 24, got into a domestic dispute with the mother of his 2-year-old child, seriously injuring her before fleeing with his child, police said. Hines walked away from the home and took MARTA before falling off the grid, police said.

The incident prompted police to issue a critical missing child alert and eventually activated a Levi's Call, Georgia's Amber Alert System for missing and abducted children. Those alerts have since been canceled with the safe recovery of the child.

Atlanta police shared this photo of Tremayne Hines with his toddler riding MARTA on May 30, 2021. (Atlanta Police Department)

Less than seven hours passed and police said a relative of Hines brought the child to the DeKalb County jail. The toddler was unharmed.

"Realistically, he is wanted for aggravated assault for which he stabbed someone, so at least some point, he was armed with a knife and is accused of stabbing another person," Sgt. Steve Avery, Atlanta Police Department.

Hines is described by police as being about 6-feet-1-inch tall. He was last seen wearing a brown suit jacket and a bucket-style hat with a flower design.

Anyone who sees Hines is asked to contact Atlanta police by calling 911 immediately.

