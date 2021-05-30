Amber Alert: Toddler taken by suspect after violent dispute with child's mother, police say

article

Atlanta police said a 2-year-old was taken from her home by a man who has pending charges stemming from a domestic dispute on Saturday morning.

Atlanta Police Department investigators said 2-year-old Tamar Massey was taken from her home by Tremayne Hines, 24, after a domestic altercation with the child’s mother that became violent.

Police said the mother was seriously injured in the assault.

Police said Tamar Massey was last seen at around 4 a.m. at 1315 Eppworth St. and was wearing a printed shirt and pink pants. Police said Hines left on foot and may have used MARTA.

Police described Tremayne Hines as a black man, standing at approximately 6-foot-1. Investigators said Hines changed clothes and may now be wearing a brown suit jacket and a bucket-style hat with a flower design on it.

Anyone who sees Hines or Tamar is asked to contact Atlanta police by calling 911 immediately.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has activated Levi's call, Georgia's Amber Alert System for missing and abducted children, at the request of the Atlanta Police Department.

