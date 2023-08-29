Travis Scott drops dates for 2023 Utopia Tour - his first headliner since Astroworld

article

Travis Scott fans have been going wild ever since the star dropped the highly anticipated dates to his 2023 Utopia - Circus Maximus Tour Tuesday night. This will be the first time La Flame headlines a tour since the Astroworld catastrophe in 2021.

Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, will be headed across the country from mid-October until the end of the year. He'll perform hits from his fourth studio album, UTOPIA. The project was released at the end of July.

While we don't know if there are plans for any guest appearances on the tour, there are quite a few features on the new album, including: Beyoncé, SZA, 21 Savage, Future, Bad Bunny and Drake. A surprise pop-up from any one of them would be enough to make the crowd go wild.

Announcing a new tour is a big move for the SICKO MODE rapper, who just learned this summer that he would not be criminally charged for the deaths of the 10 people who were trampled at his Astroworld Festival in Houston two years ago.

When news broke of the decision, Scott's attorney Kent Schaffer told FOX 26 Houston, "I just got off the phone with Travis. He’s in Europe, and he’s preparing to go on stage. He’s ecstatic and very appreciative of what the grand jury did."

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 22: American rapper Travis Scott performs onstage during day two of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on July 22, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

In an interview with the Breakfast Club's Charlamagne Tha God a month after the tragic incident, Scott addressed the moshing and "raging" culture fans at his concerts are known for. He insinuated that he wanted to learn from the mistakes his security and team may have made at Astroworld in order to have safer events in the future.

Fans will likely be curious as to what that means for Utopia.

Tickets are expected to go on sale on Ticketmaster starting at 10 a.m. EST Thursday.

Here's a look at the tour dates and venues: