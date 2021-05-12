Trans woman shot and killed outside apartment in Brookhaven, police say

article

Police said investigators have leads in the homicide investigation of a transgender woman was shot and killed outside her apartment in Brookhaven.

Police said 36-year-old Sophia Arrieta Vasquez was shot dead at her apartment on May 4.

Police said officers responded to a call of a person shot that morning to find Arrieta Vasquez suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the doorway of her apartment at 100 Windmont Drive. Police said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Arrieta Vasquez lived at Atlantic Brookhaven Apartments, where she was found.

Police said she was likely killed several hours prior, at around 2 a.m. that morning.

Brookhaven police said Wednesday investigators identified a person of interest and a likely motive, though it's not been released.

"The motive has not been confirmed, by detectives," Deputy Brandon Gurley said. "They have what they believe to be the motive. Until we can confirm that, it would not be something appropriate to release."

Police are investigating the shooting of a transgender woman found dead in her Brookhaven apartment on May 4. (Photo courtesy of family of Sophie Arrieta Vasquez)

The victim's family told police Arrieta Vasquez was transgender and preferred to be called Sophie.

Investigators have been working on the case since last week.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Brookhaven Police at 404-637-0600 or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-TIPS(8477).

Arrietta Vasquez's death is at least the 23rd violent death of a transgender or gender non-conforming person in 2021, according to the LGBTQ advocate organization Human Rights Campaign.

