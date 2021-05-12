Family begging for answers in killing of unarmed Atlanta grandfather

Police say they plan to canvass a Southwest Atlanta neighborhood to try and find more information about who shot an unarmed grandfather while he was driving home over the weekend.

Family members say 63-year-old Dexter Calhoun was driving home Saturday when Atlanta police say someone shot and killed him while he was inside his truck.

Witnesses tell family members Calhoun accidentally bumped a car and may have kept driving, but family members say that did not justify a shooting.

"All they needed to do was switch insurance companies and exchange information. It should not have involved an argument, it should not have involved a gun. The whole thing is just pointless, Mr. Calhoun's niece told FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor Tuesday with tears in her eyes.

"He was more than my dad. He was like a brother. That is how close we were. There was nothing I could not talk to him about and he would let me know right or wrong, " Calhoun's only son Cory Calhoun said.

The family says Calhoun was not armed and was well known in the community. A long-time resident summed up the tragedy shaking his head.

"This day and time people do not value life. Their's or anyone else's. It just makes you sad," resident Larry Stewart lamented.

Police say they will be conducting a tactical neighborhood canvass starting Wednesday afternoon.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

