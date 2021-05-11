Police search for gunman who killed unarmed grandfather

The search is on for a gunman police said shot and killed an unarmed man after an alleged fender-bender.

Police said Dexter Calhoun, 63, was hospitalized after he was shot in his truck in Southwest Atlanta on Saturday night. He didn't pull through.

The victim's family said witnesses told them the incident was over a fender-bender.

The Calhoun family said they can't believe someone would take a life for something they believe amounted to an accident.

"It was just as easy to switch insurance and let's go on about our business," Shelbie Calhoun, the victim's niece, said. "It needed no fight, no gun, no anything."

Atlanta police are investigating what happened before Calhoun — a grandfather and uncle — was shot.

Atlanta police are viewing surveillance video to try to identify a suspect and make an arrest in the case. They are withholding the video from the public, currently.

