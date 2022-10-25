Trail of wrappers leads to burglary suspect, exposes theft ring, investigators say

Eight people are under arrest in Coweta and Heard counties being charged in a theft ring targeting homes and cars. Investigators say one of the suspects was arrested after investigators followed a trail of candy wrappers to his home.

Coweta County investigators say they followed that trail of Milky Way wrappers from the victim’s house, through the woods, to the suspect's house. There, they arrested the suspected burglar, Gerald Bennett.

Along with other items from the victim’s house, they say the suspect stole a bag of candy and ate on the walk home.

"So, these individuals lived nearby to all the locations in which they were committing the thefts. And what they were doing was using trails throughout the woods to transport the items from one place to another. Being the incident location back to wherever they were storing it," said Investigator Christian Spinks, Coweta County Sheriff’s Office. "Furthermore, they were actually using the woods to conceal the stolen property, hiding it in the woods, burying it under the leaves."

Investigators say in all eight people were arrested, as well as one juvenile that has not been named. One of the arrests happened in Heard County that helped crack the case.

"Heard County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate one of the firearms on one of the suspects we were already investigating," said Investigator Spinks.

Deputies say the eight trekked through the woods to their victims’ homes, stealing items including firearms, but also taking food and even sometimes used the shower in the homes.

Investigators say the ring bragged it wanted to make a mark as being one of the biggest theft rings around. Their plans were undone by one member's sweet tooth and an incriminating trail of candy wrappers.