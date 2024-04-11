Traffic stops in DeKalb County leads to discovery of crystal meth, 4 arrests

Image 1 of 4 ▼

On April 9, the DeKalb County Police Department (DKPD) carried out two routine traffic stops that led to significant drug seizures and multiple felony arrests.

During these stops, approximately 7 grams of crystal methamphetamine were confiscated, and two individuals were arrested on felony charges, according to the police department.

Following the traffic stops, law enforcement obtained a search warrant for a residence located at 2400 Young Road on the same day. A search of the premises uncovered 44 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, along with a substantial amount of U.S. currency. Additionally, two more individuals were arrested on felony charges in connection with the findings.

DKCPD has not identified the individuals who were arrested at this time.