Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 2:18 AM EDT until THU 9:45 AM EDT, Irwin County
2
Wind Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Traffic stops in DeKalb County leads to discovery of crystal meth, 4 arrests

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 11, 2024 8:03am EDT
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Image 1 of 4

 

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - On April 9, the DeKalb County Police Department (DKPD) carried out two routine traffic stops that led to significant drug seizures and multiple felony arrests. 

During these stops, approximately 7 grams of crystal methamphetamine were confiscated, and two individuals were arrested on felony charges, according to the police department. 

Following the traffic stops, law enforcement obtained a search warrant for a residence located at 2400 Young Road on the same day. A search of the premises uncovered 44 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, along with a substantial amount of U.S. currency. Additionally, two more individuals were arrested on felony charges in connection with the findings.

DKCPD has not identified the individuals who were arrested at this time. 