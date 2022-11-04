Overturned tractor-trailer closes Spaghetti Junction ramp from I-85 south to I-285 east

article

Crews are working to clear an overturned tractor-trailer on a ramp in Spaghetti Junction from Interstate 85 and 285.

The crash shut down the ramp.

A Georgia Department of Transportation camera showed a tractor-trailer resting on its right side on the ramp with emergency vehicles nearby.

Provided by Georgia Department of Transportation (Provided by Georgia Department of Transportation)

SKYFOX flew over the scene and saw the vehicle appeared to have spilled fuel in the roadway. Crews shut down the exit ramp at around 6:10 p.m.

Officials haven't provided information on injuries.

It's still unclear what caused the vehicle to overturn and how long it will take to clear the crash.