A tornado warning has been issued for Rabun County until 8:15 p.m. A tornado watch has been issued for parts of northeast Georgia.

The watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for Towns, Rabun and White counties.

he FOX 5 Storm Team will continue to monitor any changes in this storm system to keep you and your family safe and informed.

