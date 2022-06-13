Top Atlanta chef spices up new Buckhead hotel

When he was a kid, top Atlanta chef Todd Ginsberg says his mother used to call him a "dirty rascal" whenever he’d get into trouble.

Little did she know then that one day, the nickname would serve as an inspiration for one of the most talked-about new restaurants in Buckhead!

Dirty Rascal is the latest restaurant concept from the acclaimed chef and Rye Restaurants. The Italian-American eatery is located on the lobby level of the new Thompson Buckhead, a 10-story hotel which opened in December 2021 and features more than 150 guest rooms and 40 suites. Chef Ginsberg — known around Atlanta for popular restaurants including General Muir and Wood’s Chapel BBQ — says his mother’s influence on Dirty Rascal extends beyond the name and onto the menu, with several of the restaurant’s dishes inspired by her home cooking. Dirty Rascal serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, and menu specialties include handmade pasta and craft cocktails.

And since we were spending the morning at the Thompson Buckhead, we had to head upstairs for a look around Tesserae, the private social club located on the roof. Hotel general manager Lukus Grace gave us an exclusive tour of the space, which is limited to members and offers them a weekday work space, cocktail program, and guest chef dinners.

The Thompson Buckhead is located at 415 East Paces Ferry Road in Buckhead.