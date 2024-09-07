Ex-Toombs County teacher arrested for sexual 'relationship' with student

A former Toombs County educator faces criminal charges after it was discovered she was engaging sexually with a student while employed as a teacher.

Cheyenne Knight, 25, of Uvalda, was arrested on August 19 after the Georgia Bureau of Investigations was asked to assist with a case of possible sexual abuse by a teacher in the Toombs County School District.

The investigation revealed Knight had behaved inappropriately with a student in January 2024 while she was still a teacher.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Eastman at 478-374-6988. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.