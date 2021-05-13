Sheriff: Lumpkin County man goes missing after calling coworker

article

The Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man who was last heard from on Monday morning.

Officials are asking the public to help them in their search for 50-year-old Tony Lamar Cates.

According to investigators, Cates was last seen on Sunday, May 9 and appeared to be in good condition.

Monday, Cates spoke with one of his coworkers on the phone. Later that morning at 5:30, his truck was found parked at Mill Creek Baptist Church.

Officials say Cates had a beard when he was last seen.

If you have any information that could help deputies, please call Captain Marcus Sewell at 706-482-2619.

