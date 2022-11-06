Missing Rex teen suffering crisis could be danger to self, police say

article

Clayton County police are searching for a young girl who they believe has multiple mental illnesses and could be a danger to herself. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

14-year-old Toni Harris was reported missing Sunday afternoon. Police were told that she suffered from mental health crisis earlier that day and left her home without permission.

She has been described as a Black female with black and blue braided hair. She has brown eyes, stands five-foot-three-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Officers said Toni was wearing a pink tie-dye shirt, black shorts, white and green tennis shoes and a Harry Potter book bag the last time she was seen.

If you see her or know where she could be, please call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.