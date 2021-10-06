Toddler found safe, teen being charged in kidnapping case

Expand / Collapse search
By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta
Jameia Barnes, left, and Jrew Pratcher, right article

Jameia Barnes, left, and Jrew Pratcher, right (Clayton County Police Department)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police said Clayton County deputies have located a missing toddler who is the subject of a kidnapping case. Police said the case stems from an illegal custody agreement.

Jrew Pratcher, 2, was in the care of his 16-year-old biological mother, who does not have custody of the child, police said. Both left their Waterford Place apartments without permission and met up with a 39-year-old Jameia Barnes, who then drove them to Newton County, investigators said.

Police said the teenage mother unlawfully signed a custody agreement, putting young Jrew’s in Barnes’ care. Barnes then drove the teenage mother back to her Stockbridge home the next day and dropped her off, but kept Jrew.

Jrew Pratcher was reported missing Tuesday evening by his lawful guardian and police said warrants for Jameia Barnes’ arrest for kidnapping have been obtained. Detectives for the Clayton County police said calls and text messages to her have gone unanswered until Wednesday afternoon when deputies located her.

After talking to Barnes, police charged the 16-year-old in connection with the case.

Jrew is safe, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

