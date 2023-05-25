Deputy shoots murder suspect during confrontation at Macon apartment complex, GBI says

The discovery of a stolen car ended with the latest in a series of shootings involving Georgia law enforcement over the course of less than a day.

Investigators with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office say the shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. at the Tindall Fields apartments on Tindall Avenue in Macon, Georgia.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident began when investigators were searching for a person wanted in connected to a November 2022 homicide. While on that case, investigators in an unmarked vehicle noticed the suspect driving a GMC Yukon that had been reported stolen and had the tag of a different vehicle, officials said.

The deputies followed the vehicle to the apartment complex, at which point they stopped the Yukon.

Officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation say the driver, identified as 30-year-old Anthony Donell Baldwin Jr., reportedly got out and "reached back into the SUV and grabbed a firearm." The Bibb County deputy fired at least one shot, hitting him.

Baldwin was treated at the scene and is now recovering at a local hospital. Officials say a young child was in the SUV and was not injured in the shooting.

The sheriff's office has called the GBI to do its own independent investigation of the shooting. The department is also conducting an internal investigation.

The shooting in Bibb County was the fourth involving law enforcement officers across Georgia in less than 24 hours. Other shootings happened in southeast Atlanta, Covington, and Polk County.